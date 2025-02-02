The family of recently-released hostage Ofer Calderon on Sunday expressed gratitude to the French government and US President Donald Trump, in their first public statement since Ofer's release.

Sharon Calderon, sister-in-law of recently released hostage Ofer Calderon, spoke publicly Sunday evening at Sheba Medical Center.

“Ofer is back!" she said. "After 484 days in hell, we are finally able to hold him in our arms again."

"We are deeply grateful to the French government, President Macron, Anne-Claire Legendre, and Paul Soler for their invaluable assistance. I’d like to also thank President Trump and his team for their role in securing the deal that brought Ofer home.

"While our personal battle for Ofer has come to an end, we now join the fight to bring every remaining hostage home. We will not stop until the last hostage is returned.

"We ask for time to heal and for our privacy to be respected — we need it."

Nissan Calderon, Ofer's brother, added: "Ofer has finally returned to us. While we are overwhelmed with joy, our fight is far from over. We will not rest until every hostage family can embrace their loved one or lay them to rest with the dignity they deserve."

"I urge decision-makers: Do not stop. Keep pushing for a deal that will bring everyone home as swiftly as possible, without delay.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the French government, to President Macron, as well as Anne-Claire Legendre and Paul Soler, who stood by us and provided unwavering support. A special thanks to Consul Matthieu Clouvel and to President Trump and his team, whose efforts helped bring the parties together and secure the long-awaited deal that brought Ofer back to us."