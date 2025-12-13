Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem slammed the United States following its efforts to pressure Lebanese authorities to disarm his terror group.

Speaking on Saturday, Qassem said the US must understand that Hezbollah will defend itself in any scenario, and that the terror group will never agree to give up its weapons - even if the entire world were to unite in a war against Lebanon.

According to him, the land, the weapons, and the spirit form a single entity and cannot be separated. Therefore, disarming Hezbollah would amount to “execution,” and will not happen.

Qassem claimed that Israel’s plan after the elimination of longtime late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other senior Hezbollah officials was to destroy the organization entirely, but Hezbollah fought a war against Israel and prevented it from achieving that goal.

He added that Israel now acknowledges that its wartime achievements are eroding, something he called natural since Israel failed to realize its objectives, while Hezbollah continues to exist.

Addressing the Lebanese government, Qassem said Hezbollah is ready to fully cooperate with the Lebanese Army on the basis of a defense-oriented strategy, making use of the military capabilities of both Lebanon and Hezbollah. However, he stressed that Hezbollah will not accept any arrangement that would amount to surrender to Israel or the United States.