The investigation into a Tel Aviv stabbing attack last month has concluded, and the police filed a Prosecutor's statement against the individual suspected of transporting the terrorist.

The attack left a 28-year-old man severely injured. The terrorist, a resident of Tulkarm who was in pre-1967 Israel illegally, was eliminated by an armed passerby.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, a resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods and in his 20s, earned a living by transporting illegal Arabs. On the day of the terror attack, the suspect picked up the terrorist, a resident of Tulkarm, from the Atarot area near Jerusalem, and transported him in a white commercial Citroën vehicle to Tel Aviv, knowing that the terrorist was an illegal Arab who may carry out a terror attack.

During the trip, the suspect placed a yellow "hostages symbol" on his vehicle, in an attempt to disguise his criminal activity.

A police investigation succeeded in revealing the suspect's route, and evidence was collected proving his involvement in terror. His arrest was extended multiple times, and on Wednesday, a Prosecutor's statement was filed in the Tel Aviv District Court, with the intention to file an indictment in the coming days and request that he remain under arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

Israel Police stressed that it "takes very seriously any involvement of Israeli citizens in the transportation, employment, and hosting of illegal Palestinians, who present a danger to the public's safety, and will act to arrest these [people] and bring them to justice."