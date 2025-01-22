Footage from Tel Aviv security cameras has revealed how the terrorist arrived Tuesday night came up behind one of the victims and began stabbing him.

At that moment, many of the visitors in the area began to run, with some of them pursuing the terrorist. One of the civilians can be seen drawing his weapon and running after the terrorist.

The terror attack took place at two separate locations on Nahalat Binyamin Street and Kalisher Street in Tel Aviv, and left five people injured.

Israel Police Commissioner Dani Levi held a situational assessment at the scene, saying, "There was a quick response by soldiers, who neutralized the terrorist, as is expected from security sources."

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel revealed that the Population and Immigration Authority identified the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack in real-time and sought to prevent his entry into Israel upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, and transferred him for questioning by security officials who decided to allow his entry into Israel.

"I call on Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to investigate the serious incident and draw lessons from it as soon as possible," said Arbel.