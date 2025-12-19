The police have opened an investigation against an Arab who was captured by security cameras blowing out Hanukkah candles in Weizmann City Mall in Tel Aviv.

In the footage, the hijab-clad woman is seen blowing out the four candles on the menorah as a man, who appears to be accompanying her, applauds her. A few moments later, the woman returns to blow out the "shamash" candle, which was not extinguished in the first attempt. The woman also appears to film the act using her cellphone.

Police are considering examining a suspicion of an offense of insulting religion under Section 170 of the Penal Law, which prohibits “the destruction, damage, or desecration of a place of worship or any object held sacred by a group of people, with intent to insult their religion, or knowingly that they may regard the act as an insult to their religion.”