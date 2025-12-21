אופיר אנגלסמן ליד החנוכייה ללא קרדיט

Ofir Engelsman, an IDF soldier who was wounded during the war and lost his leg, visited Weizmann City Mall in Tel Aviv on Sunday and took a video next to the menorah that appeared in a video in which an Arab woman extinguished its candles last week.

Engelsman, who was at the mall with his family and the Chabad emissary at the nearby Ichilov Hospital, sought to express solidarity following the event that sparked public outcry.

Following the visit, Engelsman published the video and wrote: "We came to take pictures with the candles that were secretly extinguished by an antisemitic, cowardly Arab woman. No one can extinguish the people of Israel. We must erase all of our enemies. Am Israel Chai!"

Police are considering investigating the incident as an offense of insulting religion under Section 170 of the Penal Law, which prohibits “the destruction, damage, or desecration of a place of worship or any object held sacred by a group of people, with intent to insult their religion, or knowingly that they may regard the act as an insult to their religion.”