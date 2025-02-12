Ofri Bibas, sister of Yarden Bibas, who was released from Hamas captivity, gave shocking details about her brother's conditions in captivity.



In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, she recounted how he survived sixteen months in Hamas tunnels in inhumane conditions.



"Yarden was held in tunnels most of the time," Bibas described. "He was in a corridor covered with moldy boards. There was no air. He was in the same place where six other hostages had been held for a month." She said that there were long periods during which her brother received very little food.

Despite the difficult conditions, Bibas said that Yarden managed to keep up his spirits: "He surprised me from the first moment I saw him, with his strength. He's still the same Yarden, with his laughter and smile, but, of course, he's very different. Hope kept him going there, and he still holds on to it."



Bibas expressed deep concern about the possibility that Israel would return to fighting: "What’s the purpose of this fighting? Six months ago, the IDF said that it had achieved all its targets. Apart from endangering the hostages and fallen soldiers, who will not be able to be brought for burial, and losing more soldiers, everyone understands that the Hamas myth will not end in combat fighting."



She mentioned the deals that exploded in the past: " Yarden came out and said that from the way the terrorists behaved in May, they understood that a deal had been signed. That was the atmosphere. Then they realized that it had exploded."

"We shouldn't have seen the shocking images of last Saturday," she said painfully. "We know they're in hell. This time we're leaving Yarden – not just us. He survived there for sixteen months, and we need to bring his family out, so he can rehabilitate himself."



According to Bibas, Yarden came out of captivity "with a precise understanding of our situation. He understands that there is great fear and uncertainty and he is holding on to hope. That's how he kept himself going there – he held onto hope."