Salwan Momika, an Iraqi activist who became notorious for burning the Quran at several protests, was shot to death overnight in Södertälje, south of Stockholm.

He and activist Salwan Najem had been charged with 'hets mot folkgrupp', or hate crimes aga nst a demographic, with Stockholm District Court scheduled to pass judgement on the case at 11am on Thursday.

According to the Swedish Local, the two burned a Quran, wrapped it in pork and kicked it around on the ground, as well as making comments considered incitement to hate crimes.

Momika was reportedly shot while he was broadcasting live on social media. Local police are holding five suspects in connection with the incident.