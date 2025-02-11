Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the Houthi rebel leader in Yemen, on Tuesday threatened to restart attacks on Israel if the ceasefire deal with Hamas falls through.

"We are ready to begin attacks on Israel, if it returns to striking in Gaza and does not keep the ceasefire agreement," al-Houthi warned.

Under the agreement, Israel withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor and is allowing increased humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israel is also releasing convicted terrorists, some of them serving life sentences, in exchange for Hamas releasing civilians and soldiers kidnapped during the October 7 massacre. For every civilian hostage returned to Israel, Israel is releasing 30 terrorists; for every kidnapped soldier, Israel is releasing 50 terrorists. However, on Monday Hamas announced that it would delay the release of hostages, claiming that Israel violated the agreement.

Al-Houthi also warned that the rebel group would "stand alongside the Lebanese nation if the occupation decides to escalate [matters]. We approve the principle of support of the Palestinian nation from a military, political, and propaganda perspective."

"We are willing to intervene militarily in case of an Israeli escalation against Gaza," he stressed. He added, "The Palestinian Authority is cooperating with the Zionist enemy, even during these days, unfortunately."

"The Israelis must understand that it does not matter how much they count on the Americans, they will not achieve their goals if they attempt escalation. The Israeli enemy is waiting on the implementation of the second stage of the agreement. If they progress towards escalation, they will be answered fiercely and with determination from the Palestinian nation."