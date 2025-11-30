Yosef Haim Ohana returns home

Survivor of Hamas captivity, Yosef Haim Ohana, was discharged on Sunday from rehabilitation at the Kfar Maccabiah resort in Ramat Gan and returned to his home in Kiryat Malachi

"I love you. All I know is that I'm going home," Ohana told Kan News as he left the resort. "I love everyone. My heart is beating at 200 beats per minute."

25-year-old Ohana worked as a bartender at the Supernova Music Festival. Before his abduction, he helped evacuate the wounded to medics and ambulances.

Upon his return to Israel, he revealed that he underwent severe torture, intentional starvation, and physical and mental abuse in captivity.

On October 19th, six days after returning to Israel, he was discharged from the hospital and taken for rehabilitation at Kfar Maccabiah.