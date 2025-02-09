As part of the current phase of the hostage release deal, the IDF is expected to withdraw on Saturday from its last positions on the Netzarim Corridor.

The withdrawal order is heard in footage published on Saturday night. "Command, we are preparing to withdraw from the axis, for the final exit from the Netzarim Corridor. We will return here, don't worry. We will bring back all the hostages and, with God's help, Trump's plan will come into effect, and we will return to settle all the towns here."

As of Sunday, there will be no IDF troops deployed in the northern part of the Gaza Strip - except for forces from Division 162, which have simultaneously completed their deployment in the buffer zone near the border. Apart from the buffer zone, troops will remain only on the Philadelphia Corridor, in the southern part of the Strip.