The United Nations announced on Monday that it has halted its humanitarian operations in Yemen’s Houthi rebel stronghold, following the detention of eight additional UN staff members, The Associated Press reported.

In its statement, the UN described the decision as “extraordinary,” citing the absence of “necessary security conditions and guarantees” as the reason for pausing all activities in northern Saada province.

In recent months, the Houthis have detained numerous UN personnel, as well as individuals linked to humanitarian organizations, civil society groups, and the now-closed US Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital.

The UN explained that suspending operations is intended to allow time for negotiations with the Houthis to “arrange the release of arbitrarily detained UN personnel and ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to deliver critical humanitarian support” in areas under rebel control.

Among those recently detained are six UN staffers working in Saada, near Yemen’s northern border with Saudi Arabia, which has hindered the organization’s ability to function in the region.

Late last month, the UN halted all travel to Houthi-controlled areas.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region in support for Gazans.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The coalition has repeatedly targeted Houthi facilities and weapons systems in Yemen, but the Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes and have vowed to continue their attacks.

US President Donald Trump in late January signed an executive order designating the Houthis a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Trump designated the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization days before the end of his first term in office.