The Kremlin announced on Monday that it was awaiting further details regarding US President Donald Trump's proposal to purchase the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

When asked whether Moscow found Trump’s plan acceptable, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Gaza is home to 1.2 million people.

“It’s worth waiting for some details here if we’re talking about a coherent plan of action. We are talking about almost 1.2 million Palestinians who live there, and this is probably the main issue,” Peskov said during a conference call.

“These are the people who were promised a two-state solution to the Middle East problem by the relevant Security Council resolutions, and so on and so forth. There are a lot of questions like that. We don’t know the details yet, so we have to be patient,” Peskov added.

Trump initially unveiled his plan for Gaza in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that the US would take over Gaza and relocate its residents to neighboring countries while the Strip is rehabilitated.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that he remains committed to buying and owning Gaza, but added he could give sections of the Strip to other states in the Middle East to help in the rebuilding effort.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, the President said that he will “turn Gaza into a prime location for future development.”

Arab countries have criticized the plan , while Netanyahu praised Trump’s plan during an interview with Fox News last Wednesday.

“This is the first good idea that I've heard. It's a remarkable idea. And I think it should be really examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone,” Netanyahu said.