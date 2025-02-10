US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that he remains committed to buying and owning Gaza, but added he could give sections of the Strip to other states in the Middle East to help in the rebuilding effort.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, the President said that he will “turn Gaza into a prime location for future development.”

Trump also said that he will be meeting soon with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, adding he expects both will agree to take in Gazan refugees after speaking to him.

He also said, “I will take care of the Palestinians and ensure they are not killed. I will look into individual cases to allow Palestinian refugees to enter the US."

On the three hostages who were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday, Trump noted how frail they looked and said they "looked like Holocaust survivors."

“I don’t know how much longer we can take it,” he added.

Trump first brought up his plan for the US to take over Gaza and rehabilitate it last week, during a press conference at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While Arab countries have criticized the plan, Netanyahu praised Trump’s plan during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday and said, “This is the first good idea that I've heard. It's a remarkable idea. And I think it should be really examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

On Friday, Trump said he is in no rush to implement the plan.

"We're in no rush on it," Trump told reporters at the White House, during a meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan.

“It's been very well received, where basically the United States would view it as a real estate transaction, where we'll be an investor in that part of the world, and no rush to do anything,” he said.

“We wouldn't need anybody there. It would be supplied and given to us by Israel. They'll watch it in terms of security. We're not talking about boots on the ground or anything, but I think we'll – the fact that we're there, that we have an investment there, I think would go a long way to creating peace,” continued Trump.