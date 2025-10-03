Mohammed Nazal, a member of the Hamas terror group’s political bureau, told Al Jazeera that Hamas is not rejecting US President Donald Trump's 21-point plan for Gaza outright.

"We held internal consultations that lasted several days within the leadership institutions," he told the news outlet. "We are looking for the gray areas in which we can operate."

Nazal also added that, "In the very near future, Hamas will announce its position regarding the plan. We are not coming from a standpoint of outright rejection."

On Thursday evening, the BBC reported that mediators Qatar and Egypt contacted the head of Hamas' military wing in Gaza, Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, who made it clear that he opposes US President Donald Trump's 21-point plan.

According to the report, al-Haddad believes that the US plan is intended to bring about the end of Hamas's rule - whether the terrorist organization agrees to it or not - and therefore, from his perspective, there is no point in accepting it, and Hamas must continue fighting.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that Hamas has three to four days to respond to his peace plan, which he presented during a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the timeframe on Wednesday.

CBS News reported on Tuesday that Hamas is leaning toward accepting Trump’s proposal to end the war.

On Wednesday morning, however, a senior Hamas figure told the BBC that the terrorist group is likely to reject Trump's peace plan because, the source claimed, it "serves Israel's interests" and "ignores those of the Palestinian people."

The Egyptian Foreign Minister told Hamas: "If Hamas rejects the Trump plan, the situation will be difficult and escalation is likely to occur."