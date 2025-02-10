German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s idea that the US could take control of the Gaza Strip, relocate its residents, and redevelop the area, calling it a “scandal” during a pre-election debate, The Associated Press reported.

His main opponent, Friedrich Merz, also expressed concern but suggested that much of what is coming out of Washington is “a lot of rhetoric.”

During the debate, which took place ahead of Germany’s February 23 election, Scholz, a center-left candidate, and Merz, his center-right rival and the front-runner, tackled key domestic topics like Germany’s economic struggles and migration. Foreign policy was also a focus just weeks into Trump’s return to office.

When asked about Trump’s vision to transform Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” Scholz responded, “A scandal. Besides that, a really terrible expression,” given the visible devastation in the region.

“The relocation of populations is unacceptable and against international law,” he added during the debate, which aired on public broadcasters ARD and ZDF. He also pointed to Egypt and Jordan’s stance on the matter. Both countries have rejected the idea.

Merz agreed, stating, “I share this assessment.” However, he added, “But it is one of a whole series of proposals coming from the American administration that are certainly disconcerting, but one has to wait and see what is really meant seriously and how it is implemented — there’s probably a lot of rhetoric in this.”

Trump first brought up his plan for the US to take over Gaza and rehabilitate it last week, during a press conference at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Sunday, he told reporters that he remains committed to buying and owning Gaza, but added he could give sections of the Strip to other states in the Middle East to help in the rebuilding effort.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, the President said that he will “turn Gaza into a prime location for future development.”

Trump also said that he will be meeting soon with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, adding he expects both will agree to take in Gazan refugees after speaking to him.

While Arab countries have criticized Trump’s Gaza plan, Netanyahu praised the plan during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday and said, “This is the first good idea that I've heard. It's a remarkable idea. And I think it should be really examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

On Friday, Trump said he is in no rush to implement the plan.

"We're in no rush on it," Trump told reporters at the White House, during a meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan.

“It's been very well received, where basically the United States would view it as a real estate transaction, where we'll be an investor in that part of the world, and no rush to do anything,” he said.

“We wouldn't need anybody there. It would be supplied and given to us by Israel. They'll watch it in terms of security. We're not talking about boots on the ground or anything, but I think we'll – the fact that we're there, that we have an investment there, I think would go a long way to creating peace,” continued Trump.