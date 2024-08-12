Iran's new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, rejected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's request that Iran back down from its promise to attack Israel and thereby avoid a military escalation.

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on the phone call between Scholz and Pezeshkian in which the latter stated, “While emphasizing diplomatic solutions to issues, Iran will never give in to pressure, to sanctions and to bullying and considers it has the right to respond to aggressors in accordance with international norms.”

Iran has vowed to attack Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran nearly two weeks ago. Haniyeh was in Iran to attend Pezeshkian's inauguration.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IDF has been placed on high alert after Hezbollah and Iranian forces were observed preparing for an attack against Israel.

In addition, officials told Fox News that it is feared that Iran will attack Israel within the next 24 hours, during the fast day of Tisha B'Av.