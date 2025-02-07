US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is in no rush to implement the plan he presented earlier this week, whereby the US would take over and redevelop Gaza.

"We're in no rush on it," Trump told reporters at the White House, during a meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan.

“It's been very well received, where basically the United States would view it as a real estate transaction, where we'll be an investor in that part of the world, and no rush to do anything,” he said.

“We wouldn't need anybody there. It would be supplied and given to us by Israel. They'll watch it in terms of security. We're not talking about boots on the ground or anything, but I think we'll – the fact that we're there, that we have an investment there, I think would go a long way to creating peace,” continued Trump.

He added, “We don't want to see everybody move back and then move out in 10 years. This has been going on for 50 years, much more than that. We just want to see stability. I think we'd show great stability and would lead to great stability in the area for very little money, very little price, and we wouldn't need soldiers at all. That would be taken care of by others.”

Trump first brought up the idea during a press conference at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week.

While Arab countries have criticized the plan, Netanyahu praised Trump’s plan during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday and said, “This is the first good idea that I've heard. It's a remarkable idea. And I think it should be really examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

On Thursday, Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF to prepare a plan for voluntary emigration for Gaza residents.

"I commend President Trump's bold plan," he said, adding, "It can allow a wide population in Gaza to leave for different parts of the world."

Katz further stated that "Hamas used Gaza residents as human shields and built terror infrastructure within the population, and now holds them hostage, extorting money from them using humanitarian aid, and prevents their exit from Gaza."

"I instructed the IDF to prepare a program that will allow any resident in Gaza who wishes to do so to leave for any place in the world willing to accept them."

