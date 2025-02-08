Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday responded to the release of three Israeli civilian hostages, criticizing the malnutrition and abuse that they suffered at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

"This is what a crime against humanity looks like!" Herzog said. "The whole world must look directly at Ohad, Or, and Eli — returning after 491 days of hell, starved, emaciated and pained — being exploited in a cynical and cruel spectacle by vile murderers. We take solace in the fact that they are being returned alive to the arms of their loved ones."

"Since her release from captivity, Raz, Ohad’s wife, along with their three brave daughters — Yulie, Ella, and Natalie — have led a determined struggle in Israel and around the world for his return.

"Or and his wife Einav came to celebrate at the Nova festival. Hamas terrorists murdered Einav and abducted Or to Gaza. Their son, Almog — 'Mogi' — only three years old, was cared for by their loving families through this terrible ordeal, and finally has his daddy back.

"The tragedy of the Sharabi family is etched into the nation’s consciousness. Eli’s wife, Lianne, and their two daughters, Noiya and Yahel, were murdered on October 7 in Be’eri. His brother, Yossi, was kidnapped and did not survive captivity — we must bring him back to be laid to rest in dignity. Eli and Yossi’s mother, Hanna, and their siblings Sharon and Osnat have dedicated all their strength to the struggle for their return, together with their incredible family."

Herzog concluded, "Completing the hostage deal is a humanitarian, moral, and Jewish duty. It is essential to bring back all our sisters and brothers from the hell of captivity in Gaza — every last one of them!"