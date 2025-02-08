Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar posted a video accusing Hamas of starving the hostages released today, claiming they looked dangerously emaciated while the Hamas forces appeared well-fed.

''For over a year, the international community has danced to the tune of the false propaganda of so-called starvation in Gaza but the images we saw today don't lie - Hamas terrorists and other Gaza residents look perfectly fine.''

''The Israeli hostages look like Holocaust survivors. Today, we saw that the only starvation is the starvation of Israeli hostages,'' he accused.

''Hamas is committing crimes against humanity, against civilian hostages, and this Hamas Nazi evil must be eliminated,'' Sa'ar concluded.