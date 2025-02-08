A medical source who treated the three hostages who returned to Israel on Saturday has said that the conditions of Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy does not differ from the condition of the Jews who suffered in the Nazi concentration camps.

The source also said that their condition is similar to that of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit after he was released from captivity in 2011. In exchange for Shalit, Israel freed 1,027 terrorists, including Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 massacre.

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry's General Medicine Division, said: "We all saw the images of significant malnutrition, which was obvious and proved the horrors that the returning captives suffered in captivity. We saw significant weight loss in the returnees - these are complex scenes for us and for the families of those returning."

She added, "We were moved to see them walking on their own, with their heads high among dozens of terrorists. Now they are united with their families. Their strength arouses great hope in all of us, for growth from the challenges."

In addition, medical sources have reported that unlike in the earlier releases, Eli, Ohad, and Or were reunited for a short time with their families and immediately afterwards will be taken for hospitalization and treatment.

"The days of captivity can be seen on the patients, and their treatment will be like that of any patient who arrives at the department."

Israel is horrified by the physical condition of Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy. The photos from the stage in Deir al-Balah show the three gaunt, weak, and exhausted. The Hamas terrorists forced them to speak on stage and say thank-you for the "care" they received.

The Prime Minister's Office responded that the hostages' conditions and Hamas' violations of the deal "will not go unaddressed. The message was conveyed to the mediators and measures will be taken accordingly."