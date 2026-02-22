American conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on Saturday walked back repeated claims that President Isaac Herzog visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island, which he made during his interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Carlson posted a one-minute video seeking to clarify his remarks after stating that he had received an in-depth denial from Herzog’s office. His network’s official account also deleted a five-minute clip of the exchange with Huckabee concerning the Epstein files.

During the Friday interview, Carlson repeatedly asserted that Herzog was “apparently in ‘pedo island,’" attributing the claim to disclosures released by the US Department of Justice. Huckabee rejected the allegation, saying he was “not aware there was any connection" between Herzog and Epstein.

“I want to say clearly that I'm sorry to imply that I knew something I didn't know," Carlson said in the video posted to social media. “We've received a long letter from President Herzog's office denying that he went to Epstein's out, in fact, denying unequivocally that he had any contact with Epstein ever. They didn't know each other, they never emailed with each other, never been in the same room, they had no relationship of any kind."

“Rarely do you get a denial this unequivocal," Carlson continued. “And so for that reason, we are taking it seriously. There's nothing worse than impugning the reputation of an innocent man."

“Of course, I don't know that Isaac Herzog was on the island," he added, explaining that he had referred to a 2014 Epstein email released by the Justice Department stating that Herzog would be coming to the island. Carlson also claimed that mass anti-Israel protests in Australia during Herzog’s visit centered around that email.

“I was referring to that email and the protest against him, but I don't know that, and I didn't mean to suggest that I do know that," he said.

Carlson earlier this week made headlines when he falsely claimed that he had been detained at Ben Gurion Airport upon his arrival in Israel.

Carlson claimed that the incident occurred shortly after his interview with Huckabee concluded. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he alleged that airport security personnel confiscated their passports and took his executive producer to a separate room for questioning. He described the encounter as unusual and said the group later departed the country.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Israel denied that Carlson was detained. The spokesperson stated that Carlson received routine passport control questions similar to those asked of other visitors, including diplomats.

The Airports Authority commented: "Contrary to the reports, Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated. Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers. The conversation took place in a separate room within the VIP lounge solely to protect their privacy and to avoid conducting such a discussion in public. No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claims."