A Hezbollah field commander, Abbas Haidar, was killed on Friday morning along with several members of his family, in an explosion in Tayr Harfa, located in southern Lebanon.

Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, stated that according to information available to the IDF, they were killed as a result of an explosion of an IED belonging to Hezbollah.

The explosive was intended to be used against Israel, but it detonated, killing the Hezbollah field commander and his family members, said Adraee.

"I remind the Lebanese that Hezbollah's weapons are a double-edged sword, endangering mainly the residents of Lebanon and even Hezbollah members themselves. Stay away from Hezbollah's weapons!" Adraee added.

The IAF early Friday morning, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, conducted a precise strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons, which were in violation of the ceasefire agreement, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

It added, “The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings.”

Under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF was supposed to transfer control of the territories it had captured to Lebanon on January 26. However, due to the fact that Lebanon did not bring enough forces, thus breaching the agreement, the White House announced that the ceasefire would be extended until February 18.

