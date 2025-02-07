A new poll has revealed that the parties in Israel's coalition have gained support following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the US will take over Gaza following the war.

According to the poll, published by Maariv, the current coalition would win 53 Knesset seats - four seats more than in most of the recent polls.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 24 Knesset seats, with the National Union party a far-off second-largest at 17 seats.

In such a case, Yisrael Beytenu would be third-largest at 15 seats, and Yesh Atid would win 13 Knesset seats, followed by the Democrats with 12. Both Shas and Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats each, while United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven seats. The Arab Hadash-Ta'al party would win six seats, while the Arab Ra'am (United Arab List) would win four seats, as would Religious Zionism.

If former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett headed a party, it would receive 24 seats - two Knesset seats less than projections showed in the last poll. The Likud would win 22 seats, and the coalition in total would gain three seats.

The poll also showed that about half of Israelis (47%) believe that there is a chance that Trump's plan will be implemented.

The vast majority (78%) of coalition voters believe so, versus 38% who do not believe that the plan will actually happen. Also among the non-believers are nearly all of those who voted for the Arab parties, and 58% of those who voted for parties currently in the opposition. Fifteen percent of respondents said that they do not know whether the plan will be implemented or not.