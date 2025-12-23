A new Channel 13 election poll aired on Tuesday sees the Likud and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's new party both strengthen, as well as a tie between the coalition and opposition blocs.

The poll granted the Likud 25 seats, a two-seat increase from the previous poll, followed by Bennett's party with 22, an increase of three. Otzma Yehudit and Yisrael Beytenu received ten seats apiece, a one-seat increase for both.

Yesh Atid and Shas remain unchanged, each with nine seats. Yair Golan's Democrats suffered losses and are now at eight seats. United Torah Judaism received seven seats, while Hadash-Ta'al and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar both got six.

The Religious Zionist Party and its religious Islamist counterpart, United Arab List, are both just past the electoral threshold with four seats each. Benny Gantz's Blue and White, Balad, and Yoaz Hendel's Reservists Party were not so lucky and are now below the electoral threshold per the new poll.

As for the blocs, there is a tie: 55 seats for the current coalition and 55 for the opposition bloc, with the Arab parties holding on to the other ten seats.

In addition, respondents were asked if Israel should initiate another preemptive strike on Iran amid the renewal of its ballistic missile arsenal. 53% answered positively, while 28% oppossed such a move.