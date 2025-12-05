For the first time in many weeks, the Religious Zionism party passes the electoral threshold, earning four seats, according to a survey conducted by the Lazar Research Institute for Maariv.
The poll indicates that if elections were held today, the results would be:
Likud - 26
Benny Gantz’s party - 22
Yisrael Beytenu - 9
The Democrats - 9
Otzma Yehudit - 8
Yesh Atid - 9
Shas - 8
Yisrael! with Eisenkot - 8
United Torah Judaism - 7
Hadash-Ta’al - 5
Ra’am - 5
Religious Zionism - 4
According to the survey, the coalition bloc rises to 53 seats, while the opposition bloc falls to 57 seats. An additional 10 seats go to Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am.
The poll also reveals that a majority of Israelis support granting a presidential pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: 38% support a pardon without conditions, another 27% support it only in exchange for an admission of guilt and withdrawal from political life, 21% oppose, and 14% express no opinion on the matter.