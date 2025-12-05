For the first time in many weeks, the Religious Zionism party passes the electoral threshold, earning four seats, according to a survey conducted by the Lazar Research Institute for Maariv.

The poll indicates that if elections were held today, the results would be:

Likud - 26

Benny Gantz’s party - 22

Yisrael Beytenu - 9

The Democrats - 9

Otzma Yehudit - 8

Yesh Atid - 9

Shas - 8

Yisrael! with Eisenkot - 8

United Torah Judaism - 7

Hadash-Ta’al - 5

Ra’am - 5

Religious Zionism - 4

According to the survey, the coalition bloc rises to 53 seats, while the opposition bloc falls to 57 seats. An additional 10 seats go to Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am.

The poll also reveals that a majority of Israelis support granting a presidential pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: 38% support a pardon without conditions, another 27% support it only in exchange for an admission of guilt and withdrawal from political life, 21% oppose, and 14% express no opinion on the matter.