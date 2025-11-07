A Channel 12 News poll published Thursday evening shows the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the largest party with 27 seats - an increase of one seat since the previous survey.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s new party also rises by one seat to 22. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, remain steady at 11 seats. Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid drops by one seat to 9, as does Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, now polling at 7.

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu and Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit each hold steady with 9 seats. Shas falls by one seat to 8, while United Torah Judaism gains one, also reaching 8. The Arab parties Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am each receive 5 seats.

Falling below the electoral threshold are the Religious Zionist Party (Bezalel Smotrich), Blue and White (Benny Gantz), Balad (Sami Abu Shehadeh), and the Reservists (Yoaz Hendel).

The political map remains deadlocked: the current coalition stands at 52 seats, the Zionist opposition at 58, and the Arab parties hold 10.

The poll also examined a scenario in which Bennett’s and Eisenkot’s parties run together on a joint slate led by Bennett. In that case, the slate would secure 29 seats, making it the largest party, while Likud would remain at 27. However, the bloc breakdown would remain unchanged: 52 seats for the coalition, 58 for the Zionist opposition, and 10 for the Arab parties.

Respondents were also asked who should lead the investigation into the Military Advocate General affair. According to the poll, 24% believe the Attorney General should oversee the probe, while 55% prefer another authority. 21% remain undecided.