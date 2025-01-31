A recent poll for Maariv indicates the coalition has weakened by two seats this week, amidst the ongoing progress of the hostage deal and the return of hundreds of thousands of Gazans to the northern strip.

The data, published on Friday morning, reveals that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 21 seats and National Unity 19 reuniting Gideon Saar and Benny Gantz.

Yisael Beiteinu receives 15 seats, Yesh Atid 14, Democrats 13, Shas 9, Otzm Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Ra'am 5, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and the Religious Zionist Party 4.

The coalition bloc receives 49 seats in the survey while Netanyahu's opponents get 61, with Arab parties in between with 10 seats.

In a scenario where Naftali Bennett runs, a party led by him would win 26 seats, weakening all left-wing parties.

Likud would get 20 seats in such a situation, National Unity, Yesh Atid - 10, Yisrael Beiteinu - 9, Democrats - 9, Shas - 9, Otzm Yehudit - 8, United Torah Judaism - 7, Ra'am - 5, Hadash-Ta'al - 5.

The opposition bloc led by Bennett would receive a majority with 66 seats, compared to Netanyahu’s bloc with 44 seats.