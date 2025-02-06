US President Donald Trump has declared that at the end of the war, Israel will hand control of Gaza over to the US.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of the fighting," Trump wrote on X. "The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free."

He continued, "The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth."

"No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Earlier on Thursday, Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF to prepare a plan for voluntary emigration for Gaza residents.

"I commend President Trump's bold plan," he said, praising it: "It can allow a wide population in Gaza to leave for different parts of the world."

He further stated that "Hamas used Gaza residents as human shields and built terror infrastructure within the population, and now holds them hostage, extorting money from them using humanitarian aid, and prevents their exit from Gaza."

"I instructed the IDF to prepare a program that will allow any resident in Gaza who wishes to do so to leave for any place in the world willing to accept them."

On Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News, "I don't think he talked about sending US troops to complete the job of destroying Hamas. That's our commitment. That's our job. And we're absolutely committed to it. And I also don't think he said that he's going to fund it. He said that neighboring states, wealthy states, would do it."

"But the actual idea of allowing first Gazans who want to leave to leave, I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back, but you have to rebuild Gaza. This is the first good idea that I've heard. It's a remarkable idea. And I think it should be really examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone."