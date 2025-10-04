President Isaac Herzog issued a statement marking two years since the October 7 Hamas massacre, expressing gratitude to President Donald Trump for his leadership and support for a new initiative to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

"As we mark two years since the horrific Hamas atrocities of October 7, the people of Israel stand united in prayer, in purpose, and in hope: for peace, for security, and for the urgent and immediate return of all the hostages still held in Gaza," Herzog said.

The President extended his thanks to President Trump, praising his involvement in pushing forward a tangible proposal aimed at changing the current situation.

"I wholeheartedly thank President Donald Trump for his leadership and moral clarity in bringing forward a concrete plan that offers real hope for change," Herzog stated.

He also reiterated his support for the Israeli government's efforts to implement the plan.

"As the President of Israel I express my full backing to Prime Minister Netanyahu in taking the necessary decisions to implement the plan and bring back all our hostages. Let’s see our prayers come true!"