The President of the Military Court today (Thursday) ordered the military prosecution to respond within three days to the request of the lawyers of the soldiers in Force 100, who are demanding that the indictment against them be dropped.

The demand stems, they say, from flaws in the legal process and the implications of the Sde Teiman affair. The order was issued about a week before the next hearing in the case.

This is another significant decision that incoming MAG, Maj. Gen. Itai Ofir, is expected to make after his decision in the Golani commander’s case earlier this month.

Two of the fighters are represented by attorneys Adi Kedar, Moshe Polsky, and Nati Rom from the Honenu organization. According to the defense attorneys, there is reason to end the procedure due to fundamental flaws in the investigation materials and the manner in which the case was handled.

The three stated: "Following its previous decision, the court, which drew the attention of the new Military Attorney General (MAG) and the military prosecution to the defense attorneys' weighty claims in the Sde Teiman affair, now, ahead of the scheduled hearing for next week, the court again signals to the prosecution and requests its response by Sunday regarding the continuation of the proceedings in the case. We all hope that this will end this bleak situation and allow the soldiers to try to rebuild their lives and return to normal life."