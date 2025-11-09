The Honenu legal aid organization filed a defamation suit for NIS 450,000 in the Ramla Magistrate's Court on behalf of Force 100 soldiers against journalist Uri Misgav of Haaretz.

According to the complaint, Misgav published a tweet alleging that the unit's soldiers "raped a terrorist at the Sde Teiman detention facility," a claim that, the suit says, was long ago disproved and did not appear at all in the indictment filed against them.

In the complaint filed by Attorney Menashe Yado, it says that Misgav's publication "revived one of the most serious slanders against IDF soldiers."

"The soldiers are fighting at this very hour to clear their names from the disgrace and the false cloud that wrapped them unjustly and against their will," the lawsuit states. "Precisely now, as the public begins to understand the severity of the actions of the military prosecution, the defendant, an influential person, comes and replays the lies and drags the plaintiffs down. A tweet by a person of his standing raises waves and the lie returns and echoes."

According to Attorney Yado, the purpose of the suit is "to hold those who spread lies accountable and to restore the soldiers' dignity. In recent days the truth has come to light and the fabricators of the plot are falling one by one. Faced with a truth clear to all, the journalist Misgav, together with his colleagues in the left-wing media, continues to cling to the lie. We will continue to fight for the Force 100 soldiers and for the right of the people of Israel to exact a harsh response against the terrorists and Israel's haters."