A senior source in the Hamas terror group has told a French news outlet that the organization is ready to start negotiations for the second stage of a ceasefire deal with Israel.

According to the source, the talks will focus on a number of central issues, including a permanent ceasefire, preventing the resumption of the fighting, the withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza - including from the Philadelphi Corridor- and an agreement on the criteria for releasing Palestinian terrorists.

The source added that the Al-Qassam Battalions and the Gaza terror groups are holding a number of senior IDF officers and soldiers hostage.

Hamas also said that the sections of the agreement include a commitment to continue bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza. The terror group consistently takes control of the aid and uses it to fund their terror operations, at the expense of Gaza civilians.

Among other things, this would include food and medicine, 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans, transfer of materials to renovate hospitals and water stations, operating bakeries, and bringing fuel and heavy mechanical equipment in to take care of construction waste and extract bodies.