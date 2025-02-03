Israel is building military bases in Syria, a local leader told the Washington Post.

Mohammed Muraiwid, the mayor of Jubata al-Khassab, told the Post that Israeli bulldozers tore down fruit trees and other trees in a nature reserve in order to build an outpost, and that he considers it "an occupation."

The IDF has also set up checkpoints, closed and patrolled roads, and distanced protesters.

The Washington Post also viewed satellite imagery showing structures and vehicles inside the Israeli "base," similar construction five miles south of it, and the beginning of a third location further to the south. The imagery also showed a new road near Quneitra.

The IDF told the Post that it is operating "within the buffer zone and at strategic points, to protect the residents of northern Israel."

Meanwhile, Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has kept his forces away from the Israeli border. Al-Sharaa has repeatedly stated that he is not interested in conflict with Israel, and that he will respect the 1974 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria.