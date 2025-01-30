Syria's new leadership announced on Wednesday that Ahmed al-Sharaa has been appointed interim president, following the ousting of Bashar Al-Assad last month, AFP reported.

Sharaa has been tasked with forming a transitional legislature, according to Syrian state media.

Sharaa, who leads the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), came to power after his rebel alliance removed Assad from power on December 8, marking the end of the Assad family's five-decade rule.

A transitional government had already been established to oversee the country until March 1.

According to state news agency SANA, Sharaa was named "as the country's president in the transitional phase," said military official Hassan Abdel Ghani.

While no specific timeframe was given, SANA added that he would also represent Syria "in international forums."

As part of his role, Sharaa has been assigned to establish "a temporary legislative council... until a permanent constitution for the country is decided," SANA reported. It further stated that the Assad-era parliament had been dissolved, and the 2012 constitution was suspended.

The announcements were made during a conference titled "the victory of the Syrian revolution," attended by Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and leaders of armed factions.

Abdel Ghani also declared the dissolution of all armed groups involved in Assad’s removal, including the former government's army and security agencies.

SANA also reported that Assad’s Baath party, which had dominated Syria for decades, was officially dissolved.

During the conference, Sharaa outlined the country’s priorities, which include "filling the power vacuum, preserving civil peace, rebuilding state institutions and working to construct a development-oriented economy," the Syrian news agency reported.

"The mission of the victorious is heavy, and their responsibility is immense," Sharaa stated.

In an interview last month, Sharaa stated that holding elections in Syria could take up to four years, while announcing that HTS would be dissolved during a national dialogue conference.

“Of course,” he said when asked about dissolving the group. “A country cannot be run by the mentality of groups and militias.”

HTS was once a part of Al-Nusra Front, which is Syria’s Al-Qaeda branch, and is labeled a terrorist organization by many Western governments.

HTS later broke off from Al-Nusra Front and prioritized combatting Al-Qaeda as well as the Islamic State (ISIS), of which Sharaa was critical , describing its self-proclaimed caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq as "illegitimate".