Emily Damari returns to the home she was kidnapped from

Emily Damari, recently released from Hamas captivity, returned to her home in Kfar Aza, from which she was kidnapped on the morning of the October 7 massacre.

"I'm back," she wrote on Instagram. "Today I returned to my home, my apartment, to the oxygen that I had and that was nearly finished."

"We must not stop here. We must bring everyone - everyone - home," she added.

Last week, Mandy Damari, Emily's mother, revealed that her daughter was held in UNRWA facilities in Gaza during her captivity.

Damari made the revelation during a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Mandy and Emily are British citizens; Emily was the only British citizen held by Hamas.

The mother posted to X a picture of she and Emily speaking to Starmer and wrote, “Thank you Keir Starmer for calling us today and all your support in getting Emily home. Hamas held Emily in UNRWA facilities and denied her access to medical treatment after shooting her twice.”

“It's a miracle that she survived, and we need to get aid to remaining hostages now,” added Mandy Damari.