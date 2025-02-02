The Military Prosecutor's Office on Thursday filed an indictment against Ali Dandis for carrying out a deadly shooting attack at Nahal Telem, in which two IDF soldiers were killed.

According to the indictment, in 2007, Dandis left with his friends to Nahal Telem, in order to kill Jewish soldiers. He planned the terror attack with his friends, Amar Tahah and Basel Natshe.

Upon their arrival at the scene, Dandis fired towards Staff Sergeant David Rubin, causing his death. Immediately afterwards, Amar, Dandis' partner, fired towards Corporal Ahikam Amichai, causing his death as well.

The terrorist has been held by the Palestinian Authority security force since the attack. In December 2024, he was arrested in Bethlehem after being arrested by Yamam officers, the ISA, and the IDF, outside the location of his arrest.

Upon indictment, an appeal was filed with the Military Prosecution, asking that the suspect be held until the completion of legal proceedings in his case.