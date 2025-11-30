Four people were killed and 10 more were wounded in a shooting in Stockton, California overnight (Saturday), Reuters reported.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office stated that there are indications that the Northern California shooting was a "targeted incident."

The shooting was committed inside a banquet hall, according to some reports. Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee wrote on Facebook that the shooting was committed at an ice cream shop during a child's birthday party. Detectives are still attempting to determine the shooter's motive.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been informed of the incident.