Closure after 17 years: In a joint operation, the ISA, Yamam, and the 636 intelligence collection unit arrested the terrorist Ali Dandis who is suspected of being involved in the 2007 Telem Stream shooting attack in the Judaean Mountains which killed two IDF soldiers, Ahikam Amihai and David Rubin who were hiking in the stream.

The terrorist is also suspected of being involved in an additional shooting attack in 2012 which ended without casualties.

Over the years, the Palestinian Authority security forces have arrested Dandis several times. Today, the Israeli security forces managed to arrest him.

"The ISA, Israel Police, and IDF are constantly working to eliminate terrorism and will continue to work to bring all those involved in harming Israeli citizens and residents to justice," the IDF stated.