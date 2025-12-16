Newly released video footage appears to show a bystander attempting to disarm one of the alleged attackers moments before the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during a Hanukkah event.

Dashcam footage from the scene broadcast by News 7 Australia shows a man wearing a purple top struggling with Sajid Akram near a vehicle close to a footbridge shortly before gunfire erupted. The footage captures the two men grappling on the ground, with the bystander appearing to reach for and gain control of the firearm during the struggle.

As the confrontation continues, the man in the purple top is seen rising to his feet while holding the weapon and backing away, gesturing toward Akram in what appears to be an effort to keep him at a distance. A woman is visible standing nearby during the incident.

The newly surfaced footage shows the bystander stepping backward while still facing Akram, seemingly attempting to prevent him from regaining control of the gun.

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid Akram, 50, are accused of opening fire on people gathered for the Chanukah by the Sea event at Bondi at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, marking the first night of Hanukkah.

The dashcam footage also appears to show what resembles an Islamic State flag displayed across the front windscreen of a silver car at the scene.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the following day that the attackers were motivated by Islamic State ideology.

The incident left at least 15 people dead, with more than 40 others injured.