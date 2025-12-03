The man accused of shooting two National Guardsmen , killing one, appeared virtually in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday to face a charge of first-degree murder, NBC News reported.

Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was seen on video lying in a hospital bed. Officials allege he gunned down Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, last week while they were on patrol near the White House.

Lakanwal is also charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. He pleaded not guilty to all counts. A judge ordered him held without bond.

Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond said the government’s case was “exceedingly strong.” She noted, “That there’s video footage of him waiting in broad daylight while armed, and then upon seeing a contingent of law enforcement officers including the slain and injured national guard persons, he went in their direction, and he started shooting at them. That goes again to the strength of the government’s case.”

Charging documents included surveillance screenshots. They also state Lakanwal shouted “Allahu akbar!” as he fired, and was subdued while appearing to reload.

The prosecutor called it a “shocking crime” just before Thanksgiving, stressing Lakanwal has “no ties to this city.” During the hearing, he appeared in pain, covers pulled to his chin, grimacing at times.

Both Guardsmen, members of West Virginia’s National Guard, were shot in the head. Beckstrom died of her wounds , President Donald Trump told troops in a Thanksgiving Day call. Wolfe remains in serious condition but has shown improvement, giving nurses a “thumbs-up” and moving his toes, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Monday.

Authorities have not identified a motive. A relative said Lakanwal arrived in the US in September 2021 after serving 10 years in the Afghan army alongside US Special Forces. He lived in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children.

The CIA confirmed Lakanwal worked for the US government as part of a partner force in Kandahar until 2021, when U.S. troops withdrew.