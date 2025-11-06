A wanted suspect was arrested in Ramallah on suspicion of carrying out shooting attacks against Israeli communities and security forces.

The operation took place in broad daylight in the heart of the wholesale market in Ramallah, a densely populated and operationally complex area.

According to a police statement, the suspect was located while in a local stall. During the arrest attempt, the suspect tried to resist and cause a disturbance, so the Israeli forces fired at him and wounded him in the leg.

After being neutralized, the suspect received initial medical treatment at the scene and was then transferred for interrogation by the security forces. There were no Israeli casualties.