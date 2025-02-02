The IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police continue their counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, which expanded this morning to the area of Tamun.

So far, the forces have eliminated over 35 terrorists and apprehended more than 100 wanted individuals.

In an advance operation, over 15 terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes.

During the operation, the forces located and confiscated dozens of weapons, destroyed hundreds of explosive devices, and neutralized dozens of additional explosives that had been planted along routes to target our forces.

"The security forces will continue their counterterrorism activities throughout Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF stressed following the operation.

IDF operations in northern Samaria IDF spokesperson

The IDF later added: "As part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, the IDF and ISA scanned hundreds of structures in the area of Jenin. During the scans, explosives laboratories, weapons, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure were located."

"This morning (Sunday), the security forces dismantled 23 structures in which terrorist infrastructure was located.

"Israeli security forces will continue to operate to thwart terror wherever necessary."