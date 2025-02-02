The Bislach Brigade began operating on Saturday night in the village of Tammun in eastern Samaria as part of the Wall of Iron counterterrorism operation in the region.

The ground operation comes after airstrikes which eliminated ten terrorists last week. So far, the forces have located weaponry including an M-16 assault rifle and ammo magazines.

Among the terrorists who were eliminated in last week's airstrikes were Omar Basharat and Muntazir Bani Oda, who were involved in the detonation of an explosive device in Tamun on January 20, 2025, in which an IDF soldier, Sergeant First Class (Res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda was killed, and three additional soldiers were injured. Moreover, the two terrorists were involved in additional shooting and explosives attacks.

Overnight, the IDF struck three terrorist cells in the areas of Jenin and Qabatiya within hours.

In Qabatiya, an IAF aircraft, with the direction of the ISA, struck and eliminated a terrorist cell on its way to carry out an imminent terrorist attack. After the strike, secondary explosions due to explosives that were inside the vehicle were identified.

The terrorist Saleh Zakarneh and the terrorist Abed al-Hadi Kamil, from Qabatiya, who was previously detained for the planning of terrorist activities, and released as part of the ceasefire agreement on November 2023, were eliminated in the strike.

In Jenin, an IAF aircraft struck two armed terrorist cells within hours.