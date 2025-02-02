A survey conducted for the Sovereignty Movement examined the Israeli public's stance on sovereignty compared to the option of peace with Saudi Arabia, sovereignty versus a Palestinian state, and more.

Regarding their position on a Palestinian state in the context of the October 7th massacre, 71% are opposed.

The breakdown reveals that 59% were previously opposed and remain so, 12% supported it previously but are now opposed. Meanwhile, 25% supported it previously and continue to do so and only 4% were opposed in the past and now support it.

More than half of the respondents stated they oppose a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia if it involves the establishment of a Palestinian state. 39% support such an arrangement and 8% have no opinion.

The initiative that President Trump seeks to promote, voluntary emigration for Gaza residents, receives support from no less than 80% of the Israeli public. Only 10% oppose it and another 10% have no opinion on the matter.

When presented with different sovereignty plans, 68% of respondents agree to some form of sovereignty, 22% are opposed, and 10% have no opinion.

Regarding the various plans, the option that received the most support is applying sovereignty over the entire country and encouraging Arab emigration (25%), including sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, and the PA portions of Judea and Samaria in second place with 20%. Sovereignty over Israel's entire territory, maintaining Arab settlement blocs, and the proposal to apply sovereignty over Area C only each received 10% support.

The survey also examined the hierarchy of benefits of sovereignty according to the public. In first place is security and regional stability (42%), Jewish identity and historical connection in second place (16%), and in third place (9%) strengthening Israel's diplomatic and political status.