Following the UN council's decision to advance a Palestinian state, the Yesha Council launched a new campaign calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The campaign, circulated under the slogan "Sovereignty or Palestine", warns of "hostile international initiatives and the growing threat of establishing a terrorist state in the heart of Israel", and demands immediate action from the government.

"The time has come to decide also in Judea and Samaria and to declare that the land our forefathers walked on is an integral part of the sovereign State of Israel. The ball is in the Prime Minister's court. He has the chance to make history."

"Israel is under a diplomatic assault, and the government of Israel has not even discussed response measures. Applying sovereignty is the most effective response. The government of Israel must wake up!"