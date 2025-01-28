President Trump has repeatedly proposed relocating the population of Gaza for their own benefit. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he explained the reasoning: "People are dying there, and everything is demolished. We need to clean that place out." He later stated that he wanted to build housing for Gazans "far from conflict" and tell them 'You know, it's over.'"

As detailed in other press conferences, Trump's plan would involve the complete relocation of all of Gaza's population to alternative housing in a different country to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip in their absence.

In a recent estimate, he claimed that such a project would involve moving 1.5 million people. Such a relocation has an estimated cost in the billions of dollars, aside from ongoing costs of maintenance and security.

Trump has equivocated on whether or not they should be allowed to return afterward and has openly considered making the relocation permanent.

In Favor

The plan has met with vocal approval from several Israeli politicians and public figures, including MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as Nachala Movement leader Daniella Weiss. All have urged the adoption of a policy of 'encouraging voluntary emigration ' for Gazans by offering diplomatic, legal, and financial aid to any Gazan willing to leave for any other country.

Smotrich recently told a party meeting that he would work to ensure Trump's plan was carried out, and would instruct his staff to begin preparing a realistic framework for its implementation. He noted that as Finance Minister, he approved of the financial pressure Trump has exerted to convince Colombia to accept repatriated migrants, and would seek to use similar measures to put his plan for Gaza into effect.

Former MK Tzvi Sukkot and MK Limor Son Har-Melech have gone further, demanding that the Cabinet adopt the approach in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem, and the portions of Syria and Lebanon taken by Israeli forces.

Several Gazan social media influencers have called to be allowed out of Gaza as well, saying that Israel doesn't need to offer anything - only open the border and grant permission to exit.

Against

Prime Minister Netanyahu has outright rejected the premise. Earlier in the war, as Israel began ordering the evacuation of areas of Gaza, he issued a statement that Israel had no intention of permanently displacing Gazans.

Netanyahu is joined by the leaders of several other countries who have categorically opposed the plan. Trump has considered Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, and Algeria as possible destinations for the Gazans, but each has rejected the idea.

Earlier in the war, Egypt allowed Gazans to leave through the Rafah border crossing, but only to reach another country of which they were citizens. The crossing has since been taken by Israeli forces. According to an infographic published by the IDF on Monday, it remains closed to civilian traffic.

Trump has also insinuated that Saudi Arabia should accept Gazans as part of joining the Abraham Accords, as well as those countries already accepted the treaty. None have accepted his proposal.

Non-state actors have been opposed to the idea as well. The PA refused to accept Gazans into Judea and Samaria, and Hamas's civilian government has denounced the idea. Civil rights groups have called the plan an illegal act of population transfer and contrary to Article 49 of the Geneva Convention.

Some of Trump's own supporters have been against the idea. “We categorically reject the president’s suggestion that the Palestinians in Gaza be moved — apparently forcefully — to either Egypt or Jordan,” Arab Americans for Trump chairman Bishara Bahbah stated recently. Senator Lindsey Graham, an ardent Trump supporter, called the idea 'unrealistic'.

Countries such as Qatar, who have otherwise donated heavily for humanitarian aid to Gaza, have rejected the idea of being even financial partners in any process to relocate Gazans.

Going Forward

In practice, no country has yet been willing to accept large numbers of Gazans. The Gazan population, left with few other options, has instead taken advantage of the reopening of the Netzarim Corridor to try and return to areas from which they were originally evacuated.

Under the hostage deal, Israel has been providing significant support for this effort, including hundreds of trucks of humanitarian supplies and heavy equipment to begin rehabilitating Gaza.

President Trump has reiterated his intent to convince other countries to accept Gazans as part of his larger intention to end conflict in the Middle East and provide Gazans with better conditions and a more promising future.