A Yesha Council delegation met last night with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Yesha Council statement said that Netanyahu committed "to express to President Trump the fact that Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of sovereign Israel."

Alongside the statement, the regional leaders expressed concern that the prime minister did not commit to a practical timetable for applying sovereignty.

The meeting agreed that negotiations would take place between the Prime Minister's Office and the Yesha Council leadership to advance a follow-up meeting after the Netanyahu-Trump summit.

According to sources who attended the meeting, which lasted about two hours, Netanyahu extensively emphasized the strategic and historical importance of Judea and Samaria and clarified that he would present these points to the president as well. However, those sources said that Netanyahu refrained from specifying a date, if any, for applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.