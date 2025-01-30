US President Donald Trump on Thursday once again talked about the idea he floated of Egypt and Jordan taking in Palestinian Arabs from Gaza.

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed confidence that Egypt and Jordan would indeed cooperate with the idea, even though both countries’ leaders have already rejected it.

“They will do it, they will do it. They’re going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it,” Trump stated.

Trump first brought up the idea of relocating Gazans this past weekend, telling reporters he had discussed the idea with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

“I’d like him to take people. I’d like Egypt to take people,” said Trump of the Jordanian King, “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s, over.’”

The President added he considered the potential relocation of Palestinian Arabs from Gaza as something that “could be temporary or long term,” noting the historical context of conflicts in the region over centuries.

On Monday, Trump doubled down on the idea, telling reporters he had brought it up in a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

“I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption, revolution … when you look at the Gaza Strip it’s been hell for so many years,” said Trump.

"I wish [Sisi] would take some [Gazans]. We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'd help us. He's a friend of mine. He's in a very rough part of the world, to be honest. As they say, It's a rough neighborhood. But I think he would do it, and I think the King of Jordan would do it too," continued Trump.