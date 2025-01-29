Heads of Municipalities in Judea and Samaria, led by the Yesha Council, visited Nir Oz on Tuesday, to gain a deeper understanding of what occurred in the kibbutz during the October 7th massacre and learn about their current rehabilitation process. They later visited the Nahal Oz military post.

During the visit, the heads of the municipalities toured the kibbutz homes, spoke with families, and heard the moving and painful personal stories of the residents. The purpose of the visit was to express solidarity and support, and to learn in-depth about the exceptional way the kibbutz residents are dealing with the enormous challenges forced upon them.

Israel Ganz, Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, emphasized the importance of advancing long-term solutions to the Gaza issue, including implementing US President Donald Trump's plan to facilitate population movement from the Gaza Strip to other countries, as the most viable and appropriate solution for the future of the entire region.

During the visit, Ganz stated: "We, heads of municipalities from all across Judea and Samaria, came for yet another tour of the Gaza envelope. We are currently in Nir Oz, going house to house, hearing the stories, thinking about the families. We are one united people from south to north, and from Judea and Samaria to the center. The sacrifice and resilience of Gaza envelope residents are an inspiration to us all, and we are here to strengthen them and be an integral part of both the rehabilitation effort and the victory until Hamas is destroyed."

Participating Council Heads: Israel Ganz - Head of Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of Yesha Council; Yaron Rosenthal - Head of Gush Etzion Regional Council; Eliram Azulay - Head of Har Hevron Regional Council; Aryeh Cohen - Head of Megilot Regional Council; Sharon Alfasi - Head of Beit Aryeh Council; Haim Mendel Shaked - Head of Har Adar Council; Eyal Gelman - Head of Hevron Council; Dovi Shefler - Head of Efrat Council; Avi Roeh - Head of Sha'ar HaShomron Council; Or Piron Zommer - Head of Oranit Council; Omer Rahamim - CEO of Yesha Council; Matanya Shapira - Deputy CEO of Yesha Council; and Shlomo Vaknin - Security Officer of Yesha Council.